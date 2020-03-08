Pathway Home worker opens up on emotional recovery after 2018 shooting in Yountville

Even a seemingly relaxed diversion several months later brought Smith uncomfortably close to a scene of extreme gun violence. Traveling to Las Vegas to assist a friend with a booth at a trade show, she said she did not think closely about the exposition’s location at Mandalay Bay – only to realize later the casino-hotel had been where a gunman had killed 58 people during a country music concert in October 2017.

Slowly, however, therapy helped Smith regain a sense of normalcy, she said, as did the support of the Napa County District Attorney’s Office along with her husband, their adult children and close friends who visited in the weeks after the shooting. Equally important, however, was her growing involvement in groups that gave her a safe place to connect herself to her community without constant reminders of the violence she had escaped.

“There were two places I always felt comfortable and safe: at Napa Sunrise Rotary meetings, and at the Leadership Napa Valley class,” she told the Register. “Those were classes with the same people and with the same place of safety, where I could just simply be. Those were places where there wasn’t any expectation that I would be one way or another. I didn’t have to talk about it, but I could feel like I was contributing to the universe.”