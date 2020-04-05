Patient arrested after assault reported at Napa State Hospital

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

State officials reported the arrest of a patient at Napa State Hospital after an assault on Saturday.

The patient was taken to the Napa County jail after an incident earlier in the day, which resulted in the victim being taken to a local medical facility before being returned to Napa State, according to Ken August, spokesperson for the Division of State Hospitals.

August declined to identify the suspect, but a jail log listed the arrest of Lynnsey Eva Karla Braun, 38, at 7:16 p.m. Saturday at Napa State. Braun was booked on $50,000 bail for investigation of felony assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

