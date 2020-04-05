You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Patient arrested after assault reported at Napa State Hospital

Patient arrested after assault reported at Napa State Hospital

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa State Hospital
Register file photo

State officials reported the arrest of a patient at Napa State Hospital after an assault on Saturday.

The patient was taken to the Napa County jail after an incident earlier in the day, which resulted in the victim being taken to a local medical facility before being returned to Napa State, according to Ken August, spokesperson for the Division of State Hospitals.

August declined to identify the suspect, but a jail log listed the arrest of Lynnsey Eva Karla Braun, 38, at 7:16 p.m. Saturday at Napa State. Braun was booked on $50,000 bail for investigation of felony assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery.

Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News