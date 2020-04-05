Patient arrested after assault reported at Napa State Hospital

State officials reported the arrest of a patient at Napa State Hospital after an assault on Saturday.
The patient was taken to the Napa County jail after an incident earlier in the day, which resulted in the victim being taken to a local medical facility before being returned to Napa State, according to Ken August, spokesperson for the Division of State Hospitals.
August declined to identify the suspect, but a jail log listed the arrest of Lynnsey Eva Karla Braun, 38, at 7:16 p.m. Saturday at Napa State. Braun was booked on $50,000 bail for investigation of felony assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery.
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
MARCH 25: A 28-year-old man was arrested after law enforcement officers followed him during a half-hour, 18-mile vehicle pursuit Upvalley, th…
MARCH 19 -- A Napa woman who received widespread national attention in 2019 after her son paid off the outstanding school lunch debt of his en…
March 10: Napa Police named a 19-year-old resident as the suspect in a reported gang-related shooting that injured a person and led to the sea…
Feb. 2: A Napa man faces multiple allegations after his pickup truck crashed into parked vehicles in the Westwood neighborhood, according to police.
Jan. 26: A disturbance at a south Napa restaurant resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old man on suspicion of felony battery, according to police.
FEB. 10: A 20-year-old Napa resident is being held in jail on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was assaulted with a hammer, according…
FEB. 22: California Highway Patrol reports a man sustained major injuries after trying to cross Highway 29 in Napa on foot.
FEB 23: Three Napa residents were arrested after an early-morning disturbance outside a restaurant, police reported.
FEB. 6: A Napa woman was arrested in connection with an incident at a house party, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
JAN. 24: Napa Police responded to two unrelated stabbings in a two-hour period early Friday morning.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.