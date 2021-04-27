Paul Flores moved to L.A. after Kristin Smart vanished. New sexual assault claims followed

Four years later, the DNA sample collected from the woman's body was identified as belonging to Flores, Redondo Beach Police Lt. Fabian Saucedo said. Questioned by the police, Flores said he had no "particular recollection" of the woman or the incident, according to the prosecutor's memo. "He stated it was possible he had sex with her since he has had sex with many girls," the document says.

Investigators asked the woman to pick her assailant from a lineup. She wasn't able to identify Flores as the perpetrator, Saucedo said.

When Redondo Beach police spoke with a bartender at the lounge, she told them she had already been interviewed by police from San Luis Obispo, who "were investigating a 1996 case in which the suspect was the last known person seen with a student from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo," according to the memo.

The bartender told the San Luis Obispo officers that she didn't know much about Flores, whom she described as a "sometimes customer." She didn't remember seeing Flores leave with the woman in the 2007 case, and she couldn't recall him doing anything suspicious that night, the memo says.

Another customer had confided in the bartender that she'd had a "similar experience" with Flores, but had never reported it to the police and had "no desire to do so now," the prosecutor wrote.