Paul Pelosi pleads guilty to drunk driving charge in Napa County

  • Updated
Paul Pelosi

Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), follows his wife as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 17. Pelosi pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May car crash near Oakville.

 Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

Updated at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), pleaded guilty Tuesday to a drunk driving charge stemming from an injury crash in the Oakville area in May.

As part of the plea, Pelosi, 82, was placed on summary probation for three years, will serve five days in jail and pay about $7,000 in fines and victim restitution. He will also have to submit to alcohol testing if requested by police officers, drive only vehicles equipped with an ignition device that keeps the car from starting if any alcohol is detected, and complete a licensed DUI program.         

According to an Associated Press report, Pelosi has already served two days in jail. He also received credit for two other days, and will work eight hours in the Napa County Superior Court work program instead of serving the remaining day.

Pelosi was arrested May 28 after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 29. Initially, the California Highway Patrol reported that Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porsche Carrera east on Walnut Lane, across Highway 29, when his car was hit by a 2014 Jeep. He was on his way from an Oakville dinner party to his St. Helena-area home at the time of the collision, Pelosi spokesperson Larry Kamer told SFGate at the time.

The office of Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced on June 23 it would file misdemeanor charges of causing injury by driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol level over 0.08%. The District Attorney's Office has not identified the other driver, a 48-year-old Calistoga man. That driver, according to the AP report, told DA investigators he had pain in several places the day after the crash, as well as headaches.

Based on Pelosi’s guilty plea, Judge Joseph Solga dismissed the second misdemeanor charge of driving with a blood-alcohol level above 0.08% and causing injury, according to a news release from Haley's office.

“Judge Solga found that defendant’s plea was freely and voluntarily entered, there was a factual basis for said plea, and that the defendant made an intelligent waiver of his rights,” the statement said.

Pelosi didn’t attend his Tuesday sentencing. California law allows DUI misdemeanor defendants to appear through their attorney, unless otherwise ordered by the court.

