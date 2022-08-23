Paul Pelosi pleads guilty to drunk driving charges

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), pleaded guilty Tuesday on drunk driving charges stemming from an injury crash in the Oakville area in May.
As part of the plea, Pelosi was placed on summary probation for three years, will serve five days in jail, and pay approximately $6,000 in fines and victim restitution. He will also have to submit to alcohol testing if requested by police officers, drive only vehicles equipped with an ignition device that keeps the car from starting if any alcohol is detected, and complete a licensed DUI program.
Pelosi was arrested on May 28 after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 29. The office of District Attorney Allison Haley announced on June 23 it would file misdemeanor charges of causing injury by driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol level over 0.08%.
This is a developing story.