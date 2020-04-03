Paving of Napa's roundabouts will continue Monday and Tuesday

Caltrans announced Friday that the final paving of Napa's three roundabouts at First Street will require additional work on Monday and Tuesday.
Crews will temporarily close multiple Highway 29 on-ramps and off-ramps starting at 7 a.m. and lasting until 5:30 p.m.
Northbound highway traffic will be detoured to Lincoln Avenue. One-way traffic control will be in effect at First Street between California Boulevard and Freeway Drive. Detour signs will be posted.
On both days from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. California Boulevard will be closed between Clay and Third streets for final paving. Traffic will be detoured using Seymour Street. Detour signs will be posted.
All closures and work is weather dependent.
