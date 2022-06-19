 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paving work scheduled this week on I-80 near American Canyon

Caltrans advises motorists to expect overnight delays this week due to several paving projects in Solano County, including two near American Canyon.

The work on each project will span one overnight period, starting at 8 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. the next morning.

The projects are as follows, according to a Caltrans news release issued Friday:

- Sunday near Davis on Highway 113, the southbound connector to eastbound Interstate 80 and Old Davis Road will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to westbound I-80 to the Kidwell Road off-ramp, where they will be able to merge back onto eastbound I-80 or onto Old Davis Road.

- Monday in Fairfield on eastbound I-80, motorists wanting to take the off-ramp at West Texas Street will find it closed, but can access it by continuing on I-80 to the off-ramp at Travis Boulevard and take westbound I-80 to the Rockville Road off-ramp.

- Tuesday in Fairfield, the American Canyon off-ramp will be closed on eastbound I-80, so motorists will be detoured to the off-ramp at Red Top Road and backtrack westbound on I-80 to American Canyon.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

