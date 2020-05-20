Pay cuts, canceled raises and more telework: the recession reaches state workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week proposed reducing state workers' pay by 10 percent to help address a projected budget deficit of $54 billion.

Questions are swirling over the specifics. Details have yet to be worked out. Below are five common questions and what we know so far.

Will there be furloughs?

Newsom's proposal, which requires approval from the state Legislature, relies on collective bargaining between his administration and state unions to reach agreements on how to achieve the 10 percent reduction in pay. Unions are exploring ways to do that.

Newsom is seeking authority from the Legislature to force the reductions if agreements cannot be reached. The most likely mechanism for mandatory pay reductions would be furloughs. Two furlough days would reduce salaries by 9.24 percent. The proposal calls for the reductions to start in July.

Will state workers get their raises?

No, not under Newsom's proposal. The proposal suspends salary increases many state unions negotiated that are scheduled to go into effect July 1, including general salary increases and special raises for specific job classifications. Pay would be reduced 10 percent from June 2020 levels.

Does this affect pensions?