Napa County authorities have identified the man who was struck and killed by a car while attempting to cross a road Saturday night.

The pedestrian was Heleodoro Marin Martinez, a 60-year-old Napa resident, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the county coroner’s office.

Marin Martinez was walking east across North Kelly Road south of Highway 29 when he went directly into the path of a 2013 Cadillac CTS sedan, the California Highway Patrol reported earlier. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenage girl driving the Cadillac and her juvenile passenger were not injured.

CHP is continuing to investigate the collision.

