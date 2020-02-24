Pedroza has raised Napa County's largest campaign war chest

Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza lags other candidates in 2020 election fundraising, but in the long run is still far-and-away the fundraising champion.

State-required campaign financing forms filed with county Election Division tell the story. They allow the public to follow the money in the March 3 elections.

The filings for Jan. 19 to Feb. 15 were due last week. Here is a by-the-numbers look at the races with information from that and previous filings:

4th District Supervisor

Pedroza is trying to retain his seat against challenger Amber Manfree. The former Napa City Councilmember was appointed supervisor by Gov. Jerry Brown in December 2014 to fill a vacancy and won election in 2016.

He raised $30,679 this year through Feb. 15, behind Manfree’s $36,414. But that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

Pedroza began 2019 with $192,880. From then until the latest filing date of Feb. 15, he raised another $229,259, for a total of $422,139, though with spending he didn't that much money at any one time. He also received $12,300 in non-monetary contributions.