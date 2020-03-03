Pedroza, Ramos lead Napa County Board of Supervisors races

"I think the county has some grappling to do with planning," Manfree said.

The 4th District includes the east-central city of Napa, Silverado and the south Lake Berryessa area.

Pedroza was elected to the Napa City Council in 2012 at age 25, making him the city's youngest council member ever and first Latino. He was appointed to his Board of Supervisors seat by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2014 and won election in 2016. He is vice chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

Manfree is a Soda Canyon resident and holds a doctorate in geography. She said she ran in part because she thought the Board of Supervisors didn’t listen to her science-informed views on watershed and land-use issues, or to views from her neighbors.

Then there was the Ramos-versus-Aboudamous race. The 5th District includes American Canyon, the southeast part of the city of Napa and the Coombsville area.

Ramos couldn't be reached by phone for a comment Tuesday night after the initial election results were released. A mother of three, Ramos said in an email last Thursday that she would watch the results with her children.