Pedroza urges Napa County to 'not lose hope' after a tough 2020

After Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza took over leadership of the Napa County Board of Supervisors, he delivered some encouraging words for hard times.

Last year brought the COVID-19 pandemic and the Hennessey and Glass fires that destroyed some 600 homes and 300 commercial structures within the county. Pedroza acknowledged that both emergencies will cast large shadows into the coming year.

2021 will be filled with adversity, Pedroza said Tuesday after becoming chairperson of the Board of Supervisors. But he expressed hope the year will also be filled with better moments.

“I ask that you don’t give up, you don’t lose your hope in 2021,” Pedroza said. “We are one team, one county, one Napa County. And we’re going to have your back. We’re going to restart our community and we’re going to rebuild our neighborhoods.”

Supervisors unanimously voted Pedroza as this year’s chairperson. They also unanimously voted Supervisor Belia Ramos as vice-chairperson. There wasn’t any drama involved.

Board policy calls for rotating the supervisors from the five districts to be chairperson of the Board. It was time for Pedroza’s 4th District to take the leadership role and Ramos’ 5th District to fill the second spot.