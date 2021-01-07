Pedroza urges Napa County to 'not lose hope' after a tough 2020

After Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza took over leadership of the Napa County Board of Supervisors, he delivered some encouraging words for hard times.
Last year brought the COVID-19 pandemic and the Hennessey and Glass fires that destroyed some 600 homes and 300 commercial structures within the county. Pedroza acknowledged that both emergencies will cast large shadows into the coming year.
2021 will be filled with adversity, Pedroza said Tuesday after becoming chairperson of the Board of Supervisors. But he expressed hope the year will also be filled with better moments.
“I ask that you don’t give up, you don’t lose your hope in 2021,” Pedroza said. “We are one team, one county, one Napa County. And we’re going to have your back. We’re going to restart our community and we’re going to rebuild our neighborhoods.”
Supervisors unanimously voted Pedroza as this year’s chairperson. They also unanimously voted Supervisor Belia Ramos as vice-chairperson. There wasn’t any drama involved.
Board policy calls for rotating the supervisors from the five districts to be chairperson of the Board. It was time for Pedroza’s 4th District to take the leadership role and Ramos’ 5th District to fill the second spot.
The Board of Supervisors chairperson is a kind of first among equals with a range of duties. They include running the meetings, working with staff to plan meeting agendas and signing proclamations and agreements.
And the duties include being a major spokesperson for Napa County. For example, 2020 chairperson Diane Dillon was in the spotlight during the disasters of the past year.
Before stepping down, Dillon recapped 2020. She talked about the disasters, but also mentioned and praised some prominent county employees who retired.
Assistant County Executive Officer Mary Booher, Chief Probation Officer Mary Butler, Flood Control District Engineer Phillip Miller, Director of Human Resources Karen Taylor and Office of Emergency Services Coordinator Kevin Twohey retired.
The New Year brought the same old Board of Supervisors, even though 2020 was an election year with three seats on the ballot.
Ramos in March defeated challenger Mariam Aboudamous, an American Canyon City councilmember. Pedroza defeated challenger Amber Manfree. Supervisor Ryan Gregory ran unopposed.
Supervisors do more than sit as the Board of Supervisors, as Tuesday’s meeting demonstrated. They also convened as the boards of various special districts and agencies, each a separate and distinct legal entity.
On Tuesday, supervisors met — all at once — as the Board of Supervisors and the boards of the Monticello Public Cemetery District, In-Home Supportive Services Public Authority, Silverado Community Services District, Lake Berryessa Resort Improvement District, Napa Berryessa Resort Improvement District and Napa County Public Improvement Corp.
In the past, supervisors during the first meeting of the year would gavel open each meeting, call roll, name the chairperson and vice-chairperson — in these cases Pedroza and Ramos — and close each meeting.
Not this year. They convened all the boards simultaneously as a time-saver.
“I’m here for all of them,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said during the single roll call.
