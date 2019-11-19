Napa County Sheriff's deputies arrested three guests at the Carneros Inn and Spa on Saturday evening after they attempted to pay a $15,000 bill with a credit card that had been reported stolen, officials said.
Undersheriff Jon Crawford said deputies found the guests to be in possession of a stolen Harley-Davidson motorcycle, as well as credit cards and checkbooks with other people's names on them.
Christopher Alan Siegle, 36, was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy.
Also arrested was Kaleigh Ann Thennis, 30, of San Francisco for possible charges of identity theft, credit card theft and conspiracy.
Deputies arrested Brittany Taylor Appleby, 29, of Granite Bay, for possible charges of possessing meth and a controlled substance.