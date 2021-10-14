People can opine on proposed American Canyon/Highway 29 roundabouts

In some parts of California, highways have been rerouted to bypass the main sections of cities, with their traffic signals and store driveways.

NVTA Executive Director Kate Miller said a bypass in this case already effectively exists. People can take Highway 12 through Jameson Canyon to Interstate 80 to avoid American Canyon.

“Sometimes when there is congestion in American Canyon, that’s a better way to go,” she said.

Of course, Highway 12 has its own congestion problems, with eastbound evening rush-hour backups that can reach two miles. But Caltrans is widening the onramp to I-80 to alleviate this bottleneck.

The Highway 29/American Canyon options will be part of an environmental impact report on the project. The report will have a preferred alternative.

Miller sees the six-lane widening option as being at a disadvantage in competing for funds. State policies in light of climate change don’t favor capacity projects that increase vehicle miles traveled. Also, Caltrans doesn’t want to maintain additional resources, she said.

The six roundabouts option wouldn't face the same funding hurdles.