People from across the country are funding effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Vincent Page was outraged when he heard Gov. Gavin Newsom had banned singing California in churches.

"I was just incensed at the overreach," said Page, an independent contractor from Pattison, Texas, a small town west of Houston. "I went searching for any and all information I could find about any effort that would get that guy out of office."

What he found last summer was a small, relatively unknown campaign to recall Newsom, fueled, in part, by the governor's executive actions aimed at fighting the pandemic. Part of Newsom's crackdown on the virus included restricting indoor religious services, where people are likely to spread the virus.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Page gave $100. Then he gave $500. Then $1,000. By the end of 2020, Page had donated to the effort 15 times for a total of $6,400, according to campaign filings.

"Any governor who does not allow singing in churches deserves to be recalled," Page said. "And I believe it's our Christian obligation to help."

The effort to recall Newsom started as a grassroots campaign led by a former Yolo County sheriff's sergeant. Over the last year, it has grabbed the attention and support of the national Republican Party, national conservative leaders, and, according to state records, more than 240 people from outside California.