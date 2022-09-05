People hit Lake Berryessa amid heat wave

LAKE BERRYESSA — Some people on Labor Day went to what is usually one of the hotter spots in Napa County to try to beat an oppressive heat wave.

Going to a place with high temperatures topping 100 degrees might sound like a bad bet for heat relief. But massive Lake Berryessa is the county’s water recreation destination, with swimming, boating and jet skiing.

Even here, though, with all of that water available, people adjusted plans to deal with an excessive heat watch issued by the National Weather Service.

Spencer Pearson of St. Helena and Phillipa Monthe of Oakland came with Pearson’s two children to the federal Oak Shores Day Use Area at mid-morning. They brought paddle boards.

“It is a great way to beat the heat,” Monthe said, adding paddle boarders can jump in and out of the water in the deep part of the lake where the water is cooler.

Still, they planned to leave before the “massive heat” hit in the afternoon, she said.

Tony Wertman of Woodland came to Oak Shores with family and friends in the mid-morning.

“I’m just going to hang out at the water and eat some sandwiches and chips and float around,” Wertman said. “And beat the heat.”

The question was whether a predicted high by the National Weather Service of 113 degrees might beat lake visitors. A sign at the entrance to Oak Shores warned of extreme heat.

“We’re kind of hoping that’s a little off,” Wertman said after hearing that forecast for Lake Berryessa.

He might have received his wish. The National Weather Service by Monday afternoon had lowered its predicted high at the lake, though only to 107 degrees.

Wertman had a plan if the afternoon heat did prove extreme.

“We’re done,” he said. “Go home and turn on the a.c.”

Jared Lyautey of Fairfield brought his family to Oak Shores to go kayaking. The former Montana resident was visiting Lake Berryessa for the first time.

“Just the closest lake we could use the kayak. We're new here. It's just the closest place to go to have fun,” Lyautey said.

The extreme heat looked likely to curtail their fun at some point. They arrived at the lake at about 9:30 a.m., when temperatures were relatively cool, and they didn’t plan to wait for the afternoon high.

“We’re getting out before the heat, that’s for sure,” Lyautey said. “The lake’s not going to be cool enough to overcome that.”

David Capenhurst of Vallejo came to Oak Shores in mid-morning with some friends and two German Shepherds. He had intended to come even without a heat wave and stuck with his plan.

“Hang out by the water, sit in the shade, hang out with the dogs,” he said.

The California heat wave seems to be taking shape as advertised. Napa County Airport hit 102 degrees by around 2 p.m. Monday. That’s usually one of the cooler parts of the county, since it is within a few miles of San Pablo Bay.

The National Weather Service on Monday predicted the city of Napa will hit 106 degrees on Tuesday, 96 degrees on Wednesday, 104 on Thursday and 97 on Friday, before cooling off to 86 on Saturday. Even low temperatures are predicted to be in the mid-to-high 60s.

As for Lake Berryessa, the predicted highs are 107 degrees on Tuesday, 102 degrees on Wednesday, 106 degrees on Thursday and 102 degrees on Friday, before falling to 89 degrees on Saturday.

This type of heat isn’t necessarily an every-year event, National Weather Service meteorologist Brooke Bingaman said. But similar heat waves happened in 2017 and 2020.

The difference this year is the lack of an offshore wind. What’s happened is the marine layer has been compressed by high pressure —which is sinking air — and its cooling influence can be felt only along the immediate coast, she said.

Without hot, strong winds, the National Weather Service as of Monday had issued no red-flag fire danger warning for the region. Still, the agency warned that low humidity and dry fuels meant enhanced fire concerns.

The city of Napa won’t reach an all-time high during this heat wave, if temperatures peak at the expected 106 degrees. Bingaman said the record at Napa State Hospital, where data goes back to 1893, is 113 degrees on June 14, 1961. The hospital hit 112 degrees on July 14, 1972.

Pacific, Gas & Electric reported a power outage Monday afternoon in north Napa in the Linda Vista/Dry Creek and Salvador areas. The outage happened amid the hottest parts of the day. The city of Napa responded by opening a cooling center at the senior center on Jefferson Street.

This week’s heat wave comes amid a drought that has left Lake Berryessa about 55% full. That’s no record-setter — the lake fell to about 25% full in the early 1990s — but it has visitors taking notice.

“It is a little frightening,” said Monthe, who has watched the lake slowly shrink during the drought. “It is one of the first things you look at when you come over the ridge — how low is the lake?”

Lower lake levels have a practical effect for water recreation enthusiasts going to Oak Shores on Lake Berryessa. They have to walk about a quarter of a mile from the parking lot to reach those inviting waters.