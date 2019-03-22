A car crashed into a Starbucks on Travis Air Force Base Thursday afternoon, injuring six people.
A civilian drove a car through the wall of the base's mini-mall, injuring themselves and five other people, according to a news release issued by Travis Air Force Base.
Three of the victims were taken to Northbay Medical Center in Fairfield and three others were taken to David Grant Air Force Medical Center, according to the release.
Base officials currently believe the driver did not intentionally crash the car into the building, but the crash is still under investigation, according to the release.