Person critically injured in crash near Lake Berryessa

One person was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries suffered in a vehicle crash Saturday night in rural Napa County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., a helicopter from CHP’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations was called to Highway 128 near Wragg Canyon Road south of Lake Berryessa, where a vehicle had overturned, the division said in a Facebook post. The helicopter flew a critically injured patient to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center.

Members of Napa County Fire, Cal Fire and the Capell Valley Volunteer Fire Department were called to the crash scene, along with American Medical Response ambulances.

CHP's Napa County bureau is investigating the crash, according to the agency. Further details were not immediately available.