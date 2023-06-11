Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

A motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in far northern Napa County left at least one person hospitalized with critical injuries, authorities reported.

Shortly after 2:23 p.m., a helicopter from the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division’s air operations was called to the 7800 block of Butts Canyon Road north of Pope Valley, where a motorbike with two riders was found in a dry creek bed about 50 feet down from the roadway, the agency said in a Facebook post.

A member of an American Medical Response rescue team helped put one patient into a rescue bag, and the CHP helicopter hoisted the person from the creek, according to the highway patrol. An air ambulance flew the patient, who was listed in critical condition, to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, CHP said.

No information was immediately available about the condition of the second person on the motorcycle.

