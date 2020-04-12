Person found dead in rural Napa County

-
Authorities are investigating the death of a person who was discovered Sunday afternoon in the rural hills east of Napa, Cal Fire reported.
The body was reported found off the 2500 block of Atlas Peak Road at 1:56 p.m., according to Capt. Cody Parks of Cal Fire
No other details were available Sunday evening, and the case remained under investigation.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Howard Yune
Public Safety Reporter
Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.
