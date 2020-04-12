You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Person found dead in rural Napa County

Person found dead in rural Napa County

{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities are investigating the death of a person who was discovered Sunday afternoon in the rural hills east of Napa, Cal Fire reported.

The body was reported found off the 2500 block of Atlas Peak Road at 1:56 p.m., according to Capt. Cody Parks of Cal Fire

No other details were available Sunday evening, and the case remained under investigation.

police line

Police Line Do Not Cross

 Register file photo

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News