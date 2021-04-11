 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person hospitalized after apartment fire in Napa

Person hospitalized after apartment fire in Napa

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
City of Napa Fire Department Logo

City of Napa fire department logo.

 J.L. Sousa

One person was hospitalized after fire broke out in an apartment Sunday morning, Napa Fire reported.

Firefighters were called to the Rohlffs Manor complex in the 2400 block of Fair Drive after an initial call regarding a water flow alarm was changed to a fire report, according to Capt. Brian Davis. A resident was taken from the apartment by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with unknown injuries, Davis said.

The flames were largely suppressed by a sprinkler system, but damaged a mattress and various personal belongings, according to Davis. The cause of the fire was believed to be accidental.

With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, it's even more important to help ensure you are prepared in the event of a home fire.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News