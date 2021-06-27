 Skip to main content
Person hospitalized after crash on Old Sonoma Road in Napa County

  Updated
An occupant was airlifted to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night on Old Sonoma Road outside Napa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred shortly before 10:08 p.m. on Old Sonoma Road near Buhman Avenue, according to CHP’s online incident log. Multiple patients were taken to a nearby hospital by American Medical Response ambulance, and one was flown by CHP helicopter to John Muir Health-Walnut Creek Medical Center, Cal Fire said in a Facebook post.

No further details were immediately available.

