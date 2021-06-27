Person hospitalized after crash on Old Sonoma Road in Napa County

An occupant was airlifted to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Saturday night west of Napa, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred shortly before 10:08 p.m. on Old Sonoma Road near Buhman Avenue, according to CHP’s online incident log. Multiple patients were taken to a nearby hospital by American Medical Response ambulance, and one was flown by CHP helicopter to John Muir Health-Walnut Creek Medical Center, Cal Fire said in a Facebook post.
No further details were immediately available.
