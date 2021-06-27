Person hospitalized after crash on Old Sonoma Road in Napa County

An occupant was airlifted to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Saturday night west of Napa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!

The crash occurred shortly before 10:08 p.m. on Old Sonoma Road near Buhman Avenue, according to CHP’s online incident log. Multiple patients were taken to a nearby hospital by American Medical Response ambulance, and one was flown by CHP helicopter to John Muir Health-Walnut Creek Medical Center, Cal Fire said in a Facebook post.