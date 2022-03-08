 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Person hospitalized after Napa collision; Soscol Avenue closed

Vehicle vs. pedestrian collision on Soscol Avenue, Napa

A pedestrian was injured and hospitalized after a vehicle collision Tuesday night on Soscol Avenue, according to Napa Police. Officers closed Soscol between Lincoln Avenue and Carolina Street after the crash.

 Howard Yune, Register

A pedestrian was injured and hospitalized Tuesday evening after a vehicle collision on Soscol Avenue, which was closed in both directions at Lincoln Avenue, Napa Police reported.

The crash occurred at about 6:50 p.m. north of the Soscol-Lincoln intersection, according to police Sgt. Keri Sedgley. An American Medical Response ambulance took the pedestrian to a hospital, and the driver remained at the scene, Sedgley said.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries were not immediately known.

Police closed all four lanes of Soscol Avenue following the collision, detouring northbound traffic onto Lincoln and southbound drivers onto Carolina Street. As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, there was no estimated time for Soscol to reopen to traffic.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Women in Iraq struggle to recover from years of ISIL abuse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News