Person hospitalized after Napa collision; Soscol Avenue closed

A pedestrian was injured and hospitalized Tuesday evening after a vehicle collision on Soscol Avenue, which was closed in both directions at Lincoln Avenue, Napa Police reported.
The crash occurred at about 6:50 p.m. north of the Soscol-Lincoln intersection, according to police Sgt. Keri Sedgley. An American Medical Response ambulance took the pedestrian to a hospital, and the driver remained at the scene, Sedgley said.
The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries were not immediately known.
Police closed all four lanes of Soscol Avenue following the collision, detouring northbound traffic onto Lincoln and southbound drivers onto Carolina Street. As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, there was no estimated time for Soscol to reopen to traffic.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com