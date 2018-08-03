One person was taken into custody Friday afternoon after being on the Old Sonoma Road overpass for more than two hours, seemingly ready to jump, according to public officials.
The overpass, along with portions of Highway 29, remained closed during the incident, which was reported just after noon. All roads were reopen by 2:30 p.m.
This story will be updated as additional details are released.
This was the second time in four months that Highway 29 traffic had to be rerouted due to a threatened suicide on an overpass.
On April 3, a man clung to the outside fence on the Trancas Street overpass for 15 hours before clambering back to safety.
In May, 2016, the highway was briefly closed when a teenager climbed over the safety railing on the Trancas Street overpass. Napa Police successfully negotiated with her and she was taken into protective custody.
The man involved in this year's overpass incident was later taken into custody a second time after shooting at Napa Police officers in Veterans Memorial Park in June. Police said he told them he wanted to die.