Person injured, cat dies in Napa house fire

  • Updated

A fire that seriously damaged a Napa home late Thursday afternoon left one person hospitalized and a pet cat dead, according to Napa Fire.

Firefighters were called at 4:27 p.m. to the 2500 block of West Pueblo Avenue, there they found a single-family house in flames, according to Capt. Albert Burgess, who said crews contained the fire in about 10 minutes.

Two people were able to leave the house, but a cat died in the blaze, Burgess said. One of the occupants was injured and taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday night.

