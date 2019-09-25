FAIRFIELD — At least one person has died following a multiple-vehicle collision involving a big rig on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the collision was first reported at 12:30 a.m. at the junction with Air Base Parkway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
As of 1:50 a.m., three of five westbound lanes remain closed as the CHP investigates the collision. There is no estimated of reopening.
No further information is immediately available.