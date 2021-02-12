Person of interest in Kristin Smart cold case is arrested on a weapons offense

A San Pedro man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm based on information developed when his home was searched last year in the killing of Kristin Smart, who disappeared 24 years ago while walking back to her dorm at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Paul Flores, 43, was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department about 9:45 a.m. in the harbor area, LAPD Officer Tony Im, a department spokesman, said.

The arrest was based on information developed by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department when it searched Flores' home in April, accompanied by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.

Flores was the last person to be seen with Smart the night she vanished, San Luis Obispo County sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla said at the time. He "continues to be a person of interest in the disappearance of Kristin Smart in 1996."

Kristin was the daughter of Stan Smart, Napa's Vintage High’s principal at the time, who commuted to work in Napa. Kristin never lived in Napa, but the case received considerable publicity here and statewide.

That search followed another in February at the home in the 900 block of West Upland Avenue and three other locations in California and Washington state. All the search warrants have remained sealed.