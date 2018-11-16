A person was struck and killed by a SMART train at Hearn Avenue in the Roseland area of Santa Rosa Friday morning, Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit spokeswoman Jeanne Mariani-Belding said.
The collision happened around 5:35 a.m., according to a Sonoma County REDCOM dispatcher. Santa Rosa police are investigating the fatal collision.
Buses are taking SMART riders from downtown Santa Rosa to the Rohnert Park station, Belding said.
Three other people have been killed when struck by a SMART train since service began in August 2017. Two of them were determined to be suicides.