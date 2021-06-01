Pet evacuation toolkits available for Napa County seniors

Napa Community Animal Response Team (CART) has joined forces with Napa County animal non-profits and Napa CERT teams to provide free evacuation toolkits and planning materials to seniors with companion animals.

Thanks to the generosity of the David and Jane Gotelli Family Fund and the Napa Valley Community Foundation, resources were granted to assemble evacuation kits and training materials available upon request to seniors in need.

The kits include pet carriers of various sizes, identification tags for the carriers, pet Information sheet templates, collapsible water bowls, and a training video establishing a Red Flag Day routine for pet owners.

Over the past 5 years, Napa County fires requiring mass evacuations occurred under Red Flag conditions. A Red Flag designation means that fire is likely to spread rapidly if ignited, due to a combination of high wind, high fire fuels, and low relative humidity.

Practicing a Red Flag Day routine with animals increases the likelihood of a safe, successful evacuation. Join Napa CART on Thursday, June 17, from 6:30-8 p.m. for a virtual disaster preparedness event featuring tips for animal planning and evacuation.