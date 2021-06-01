 Skip to main content
Pet evacuation toolkits available for Napa County seniors

Cat evacuations

These cats were evacuated in carriers during last year's Glass Fire in Napa County. Napa CART is coordinating the distribution of free carriers to senior.

 Napa CART

Napa Community Animal Response Team (CART) has joined forces with Napa County animal non-profits and Napa CERT teams to provide free evacuation toolkits and planning materials to seniors with companion animals.

Thanks to the generosity of the David and Jane Gotelli Family Fund and the Napa Valley Community Foundation, resources were granted to assemble evacuation kits and training materials available upon request to seniors in need.

The kits include pet carriers of various sizes, identification tags for the carriers, pet Information sheet templates, collapsible water bowls, and a training video establishing a Red Flag Day routine for pet owners.

Over the past 5 years, Napa County fires requiring mass evacuations occurred under Red Flag conditions. A Red Flag designation means that fire is likely to spread rapidly if ignited, due to a combination of high wind, high fire fuels, and low relative humidity.

Practicing a Red Flag Day routine with animals increases the likelihood of a safe, successful evacuation. Join Napa CART on Thursday, June 17, from 6:30-8 p.m. for a virtual disaster preparedness event featuring tips for animal planning and evacuation.

Interested parties can email info@napacart.org or call Napa County Animal Shelter at 707-253-4382 to request a kit or register for the June 17 preparedness Zoom.

Napa Humane, Wine Country Animal Lovers, and Jameson Humane have volunteered to assist in educational outreach and distribution of the kits. The Senior aid program starts June first, and kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

