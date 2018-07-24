Two Solano County men went on a burglary spree Monday at stores in multiple cities and ended up in the Sonoma County Jail after their arrest in Petaluma, according to Petaluma police.
At the Petaluma Target store just before 7 p.m. the two allegedly attempted to steal a few thousand dollars in merchandise, Petaluma Lt. Tim Lyons said Tuesday.
They are suspected of taking small appliances, clothing and other items and hid them inside large tote bags, also on sale at the store and then tried to pay for the tote bags but not the concealed merchandise, Lyons said.
Rommel Natan, 36, of Vallejo and John Meurer, 40, of Fairfield were questioned by store security who called police, said the lieutenant.
Officers searched their car and underneath the driver's seat found several driver's licenses and credit cards for people in cities including Santa Rosa, Sacramento, Fremont and Redwood City.
They also found receipts dated Monday and gift cards from stores in Napa, Fairfield and Vallejo indicating items had been returned to those stores and exchanged for gift cards. Petaluma officers suspect the two stole the items then returned them for the cards, Lyons said.
Officers also found a small amount of methamphetamine in their car. They were arrested on suspicion of felony burglary and conspiracy, as well as a misdemeanor drug possession charge.
Natan remained in the Sonoma County Jail Tuesday in lieu of $20,000 bail. Meurer posted a $20,000 bond for his bail early Tuesday and was released, according to jail records.