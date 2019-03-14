PETALUMA — Petaluma police on Thursday arrested a Santa Rosa Junior College student on suspicion of raping a female student in a library on the Petaluma campus Monday morning, police said.
The victim reported the sexual assault to the Santa Rosa Junior College District Police Department and Petaluma police joined the investigation as the lead agency, Detective Sgt. Paul Gillman said.
Gilman said the victim is a young, college-age female and there were no witnesses in the library when the assault occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Petaluma police on Thursday arrested Brandon Cortes, 19, of Petaluma, on his way to the school where he also is a student. Cortes was booked into Sonoma County Jail under $126,000 bail on suspicion of rape, sodomy and sexual battery, Gilman said. He is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.
Police are asking any witnesses to the alleged sexual assault to contact Detective Walt Spiller at (707) 778-4456.