PETALUMA — Police in Petaluma are investigating the deaths of two people Thursday as a murder-suicide.

On Thursday at around 4 p.m., officers with the Petaluma Police Department responded to a residence in the 800 block of Echo Court to a report of two people that appeared to be deceased.

Responding officers located a man and a woman inside the home and confirmed they were both deceased, police said.

Both subjects appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

Detectives determined the deaths appear to be the result of a murder-suicide, police said.

As of Thursday night, investigators were working with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office to confirm the identity of the two individuals and their relationship with one another.

