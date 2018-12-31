Three male suspects who robbed a Petaluma AT&T store at gunpoint earlier this month are the same suspects who also tried to rob a Santa Rosa AT&T store just hours earlier, Santa Rosa police confirmed Friday.
Police believe the trio may be in the greater Sacramento area and are asking for help to locate them.
According to police, the first robbery at the Santa Rosa location occurred around 6 p.m. Dec. 18.
The three suspects allegedly entered the store, brandished guns and ordered the employees to hand over cash.
An employee, however, noticed that the firearm was jammed and refused to comply. The suspects fled in a vehicle.
Hours later, the suspects appeared at the Petaluma store, police said.
One of the suspects, armed with a gun, ordered customers and employees to turn over their electronic devices and other property while the other suspects collected the items and placed them in a pillowcase.
That incident was captured on store video surveillance.
The suspects fled in a red sedan, which was later found abandoned in the area of Oak Hill Park, police said.
The first suspect is described as a black man, with short hair in dreadlocks, wearing an orange jumpsuit and hooded sweatshirt, with a tattoo over his left eye. The second suspect is described as an adult male of unknown race wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. The third suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult with a light mustache, wearing a black sweatshirt with a white logo.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Santa Rosa police at (707) 543-3590 or Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372.