Pete Buttigieg, a top-tier candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, is making a fundraising stop in Napa.
The South Bend, Indiana mayor will attend a reception and a dinner this Sunday at the home of Kathryn and Craig Hall, the owners of Hall Wines in St. Helena.
Remaining tickets for the dinner and reception can be purchased online for $1,000 (champion level, which includes a photo with Buttigieg). Tickets at the advocate level ($500) and co-host level ($2,800, included dinner with the Mayor) were sold out.
A spokesperson for the Halls directed comment for this article to the Buttigieg Campaign, which could not be reached for this story.
Democrats of Napa Valley hosted Tom Steyer, the billionaire hedgefund manager and philanthropist also running for the Democratic nomination, for a town hall at Napa Valley College on Thursday night.
A recent poll from Quinnipiac University showed Buttigieg polling at 9 percent, putting him in fourth place behind former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren. Buttigieg is the youngest candidate campaigning for the Democratic nomination.
Buttigieg is a former intelligence officer in the Navy reserve and previously worked as a consultant for McKinsey & Company. If elected to office, he would be the first openly gay president.
The Halls, through the years, built not only the Hall Wine brand, but a range of other entrepreneurial undertakings. Craig Hall is a successful developer and investor; he was previously a part-owner of the Dallas Cowboys and served on the board of the Fulbright Austrian-American Educational Comission, according to his online bio for Walt Wines, also owned by the Halls.
Kathryn Hall was the former ambassador to Austria and currently serves on the Napa Legal Aid Board of Directors, according to Walt Wines’ website.
Buttigieg led fundraising totals among candidates in the second quarter of the race, but fell to behind Sanders and Warren in the third quarter, the New York Times reported.