Petition submitted for new Napa charter middle school

Petition submitted for new Napa charter middle school

Mayacamas Charter Middle School

Lauren Daley, left, and Jolene Yee of the Napa Foundation for Options in Education would like to launch Mayacamas Charter Middle School at the former St. John's Catholic School in downtown Napa. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

The Napa Foundation for Options in Education, "a non-profit organization dedicated to expanding high-quality educational options for Napa Valley students," announced that it submitted a petition to the Napa Valley Unified School District to open Mayacamas Charter Middle School.

If approved the school will open in August for the 2022-2023 school year at the former site of St. John’s Catholic School in downtown Napa.

As an independent charter school, Mayacamas Charter Middle School would be free and open to all who apply, with a lottery system for admission in the event that interest exceeds capacity, said a news release.

“The last few years have been tumultuous for many NVUSD families as the district has closed and consolidated schools, limiting options for students at a time when many students need more options as they cope with the continuing pandemic,” said Jolene Yee, foundation co-president and district parent. “I am heartened by the interest and support we have already received from hundreds of parents and community members."

Under state law, NVUSD has 90 days from the date the petition was submitted (Sept. 15) to act on it, and must provide the foundation with a public hearing. 

“We are looking forward to publicly presenting our petition and hearing feedback from the NVUSD board of trustees as well as members of the community,” said Yee.

Organizers hope to open a new charter middle school in Napa: Mayacamas Charter Middle School. It could occupy the former St. John the Baptist Catholic School property in downtown Napa.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

