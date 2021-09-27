Petition submitted for new Napa charter middle school

The Napa Foundation for Options in Education, "a non-profit organization dedicated to expanding high-quality educational options for Napa Valley students," announced that it submitted a petition to the Napa Valley Unified School District to open Mayacamas Charter Middle School.

If approved the school will open in August for the 2022-2023 school year at the former site of St. John’s Catholic School in downtown Napa.

As an independent charter school, Mayacamas Charter Middle School would be free and open to all who apply, with a lottery system for admission in the event that interest exceeds capacity, said a news release.

“The last few years have been tumultuous for many NVUSD families as the district has closed and consolidated schools, limiting options for students at a time when many students need more options as they cope with the continuing pandemic,” said Jolene Yee, foundation co-president and district parent. “I am heartened by the interest and support we have already received from hundreds of parents and community members."