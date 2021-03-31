 Skip to main content
PG&E: 1,500 Napa customers briefly lose power

Nearly 1,500 Pacific Gas & Electric customers in southwest Napa briefly lost electricity Tuesday night.

Crews working near First Street/Freeway Drive discovered they needed to replace a piece of equipment, the utility reported.

Customers lost power at 8:25 p.m., but had it back seven minutes later, PG&E said.

