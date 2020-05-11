You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
PG&E: 2,000 Napa customers lose power Monday afternoon

PG&E: 2,000 Napa customers lose power Monday afternoon

{{featured_button_text}}

About 2,000 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers in north Napa lost power after a possible equipment problem Monday afternoon, the utility reported.

The outage began at about 2:30 p.m., and PG&E crews were sent to Trancas Street west of Big Ranch Road to inspect underground equipment, according to spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

About 1,000 customers had their service restored within 30 minutes of the disruption, with more than 600 others regaining power by 3:45 p.m., Contreras said. The remaining 379 homes and businesses still blacked out were expected to have their electricity restored by about 5 p.m.

The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News