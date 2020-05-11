PG&E: 2,000 Napa customers lose power Monday afternoon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

About 2,000 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers in north Napa lost power after a possible equipment problem Monday afternoon, the utility reported.

The outage began at about 2:30 p.m., and PG&E crews were sent to Trancas Street west of Big Ranch Road to inspect underground equipment, according to spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

About 1,000 customers had their service restored within 30 minutes of the disruption, with more than 600 others regaining power by 3:45 p.m., Contreras said. The remaining 379 homes and businesses still blacked out were expected to have their electricity restored by about 5 p.m.

The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

