Contractors struck gas lines 23 times in Napa County last year, or roughly once every other week, according to the Pacific Gas and Electric Company.
That's less often than Marin County, where gas lines were struck 105 times, and Sonoma County, where they were hit 86 times, according to an emailed statement from PG&E. Still, contractors in Napa County struck more gas lines than those in the city of Vallejo or in Humboldt and Mendocino counties.
Home improvement projects pick up as temperatures rise, PG&E wrote. The utility encouraged customers to call 811 or visit usanorth811.org to request that gas and electric lines are marked for free. State law requires contractors to do this before digging.
Contractors across Northern and Central California struck PG&E's underground infrastructure more than 1,700 times, according to the statement. About half resulted after a contractor neglected to call 811.
Anyone who suspects a natural gas leak is encouraged to call 911 and PG&E at 800-743-5000.
See how Napa County's number of gas line strikes stacks up to other North Bay locations: