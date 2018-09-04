Preparing for wildfire season

• To see if you are in a tier 2 or tier 3 (high fire threat areas as determined by the CPUC’s high fire threat map) here: https://bit.ly/2Gvvkjp

• We encourage all customers to update their contact information at www.pge.com/myaccount and sign up for alerts to go to them via phone, text, or email.

• Or go to pge.com/mywildfirealerts

• To see whether if a specific location could be impacted, you can plug in an address here: https://bit.ly/2twpo5h

• Preparedness tips: https://bit.ly/2PD1iiO