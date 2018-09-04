Pacific Gas & Electric has installed the first of what will be 18 weather stations in Napa County to help the utility assess extreme fire danger this fall and cut off power to vulnerable areas in advance.
The goal is to better anticipate extreme events such as the high winds that contributed to devastating wildfires here last October, said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.
Eight stations capable of reporting real-time wind, temperature, humidity and other data are already in place, with another 10 stations planned for Napa by year's end, Contreras said. All told, PG&E is installing some 200 stations across its Northern California territory.
In the wake of last October's wildfires that devastated portions of Napa and Sonoma counties, PG&E has for the first time agreed to deactivate power lines in high-risk conditions.
The utility was criticized after the October disaster for not having such a policy in effect on Oct. 8 when powerful winds resulted in many examples of downed power lines igniting vegetation that raced through housing areas.
PG&E will be consulting with in-house and outside meteorologists as well as public officials before ordering lines deactivated in at-risk areas. The system has yet to be tested, but utility customers should expect 48 hours of warning, Contreras said.
Customers thought to be most at risk of involuntary power shutoffs have already been mailed notices explaining the new system, Contreras said. A half million notices were mailed this summer, she said.
PG&E will be testing its new protocols this fall, which is considered peak fire season. "Just because it's a red flag warning doesn't mean we'll (automatically) implement a public safety shutoff," she said.
Customers should make sure that PG&E has up-to-date contact information so that they can receive phone calls, texts and emails warning of pending shutoffs.
Customers who are dependent on medical equipment will receive special consideration, Contreras said. If they do not respond to a PG&E notice, a utility worker will come to their door to find out if they are dependent on electricity to stay alive, she said.
The eight Napa County locations to receive weather stations as of August are generally in the middle of fields in rural areas, Contreras said.
They are located on Berryessa Knoxville Road, Soda Canyon Road, Atlas Peak Road, Chiles Pope Valley Road, Milliken Creek, Redwood Road, Mount Veeder and Highway 128 in Calistoga.
If the power is turned off as a safety measure, customers can expect that it will stay off for at least 48 hours, Contreras said.
"This will be as a last resort," she said. "We know how people rely on power. We know how this will impact our customers. It will be for extreme situations."
Contreras noted that a 48-hour outage is considerably longer that most customers are used to. As a precaution for all kinds of emergencies, customers should make sure they have supplies of batteries and other survival materials.
Customers who decide to buy their own generators should notify PG&E, she said.
The new weather stations are one of the additional measures PG&E is putting in place as part of its Community Wildfire Safety Program, intended to reduce wildfire threats and strengthen communities for the future. More information can be found at pge.com/wildfiresafety.