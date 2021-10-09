PG&E alerts Napa County customers of a potential PSPS event

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) meteorologists were monitoring a potential weather system on Saturday that could bring dry, gusty offshore winds to portions of Northern California beginning Monday morning.

Given this offshore wind event, combined with extreme to exceptional drought and extremely dry vegetation, PG&E is sending two-day advance notifications to approximately 44,000 customers in targeted portions of 32 counties and seven tribes where PG&E may need to implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines.

PG&E alerted 2,207 Napa County customers of a potential PSPS event.

Customer notifications via text, email and automated phone call began Saturday. Customers can also look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at pge.com/pspsupdates.

With the potential PSPS two days away, conditions may change. PG&E’s in-house meteorologists, as well as its Wildfire Safety Operations Center and Emergency Operations Center, continue to closely monitor conditions. PG&E will share additional customer notifications as conditions evolve.