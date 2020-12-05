PG&E alerts Napa County of potential Public Safety Power Shutoff starting Monday

PG&E announced Friday that it has notified about 130,000 customers in 20 counties and tribal communities about a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff starting early Monday due to expected high winds that could ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation.

PG&E estimates 6,780 customers could be impacted in Napa County.

The windy conditions are expected to arrive late Sunday evening and peak in strength during the day Monday, then possibly linger in some regions through early Tuesday, according to PG&E.

If power is shut off, crews will then patrol PG&E lines to inspect for damage before restoring power. The utility said the highest probability areas for the shutoff will be the Sierra foothills, the North Bay mountains and portions of the Central Coast.

Notifications went out to PG&E customers in three counties in the greater Bay Area — Napa, Sonoma and Monterey — as well as Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Lake, Nevada, Placer, Sierra, Tulare, Tuolumne and Yuba, along with the five tribal communities of Dry Creek Rancheria, Jackson Rancheria, Middletown Rancheria, Shingle Springs Rancheria, and Tuolumne.

PG&E will continue monitoring conditions over the weekend and send additional notifications to customers as needed. People are strongly urged to make sure their contact information for notifications is up-to-date by visiting pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 800-743-5000.