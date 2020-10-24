PG&E announces Public Safety Power Shutoff for Napa County, beginning Sunday

As extreme fire weather conditions return to northern California this weekend, PG&E said it plans to initiate Public Safety Power Shutoff outages in 38 counties, including most of the Bay Area, should dry weather conditions prevail enough to spark the threat of wildfires.

The safety shutoffs are expected to begin as early as Sunday morning and last until Tuesday, affecting more than 465,000 residences and businesses, and more than 1 million residents.

PG&E says 15,598 customers in Napa County could be affected.

“The safety of our customers and the communities we serve is our most important responsibility,” said Michael Lewis, PG&E’s Interim President. “PG&E’s 24/7 Wildfire Safety Operations Center and our team of in-house meteorologists continue to monitor weather conditions for this potential Diablo offshore wind event arriving Sunday morning and lasting through Tuesday morning.

“Initial forecasts indicate this could be our largest PSPS event this year so far. Our highest priority is to keep customers and communities safe and execute this event according to our plan and to then quickly restore power to all affected customers when it’s safe to do so.”

PG&E notified customers in targeted portions of 38 counties. Extremely dry, windy conditions with high gusts pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system that has the potential to ignite fires in areas with critically dry vegetation.