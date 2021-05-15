PG&E awards $100,000 grant to reduce wildfire risk in 2 Napa County communities

The Napa Communities Firewise Foundation has joined forces with Pacific Gas and Electric Company to enhance wildfire safety in two rural Napa County communities.
PG&E is providing $100,000 to NCFF which will manage crews who are clearing hazardous trees and shrubs along wildfire evacuation routes from Angwin and Mount Veeder areas.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!
“We are grateful for these PG&E funds, as this work will help create shaded fuel breaks along Hill Road and underneath power lines in Angwin. The work near Howell Mountain Road is a key evacuation route for the communities in Deer Park and Angwin, as well as the St Helena Hospital," said NCFF President Christopher Thompson.
"Additionally, these funds will reduce fuel along Montgomery Lane which is a connector between Mount Veeder Road and Cavedale road. Significant stretches along both roads include heavy fuel loading near powerlines. We will be clearing the brush and ladder fuels for safe ingress and egress to critical infrastructure.”
The Napa Communities Firewise Foundation (NCFF) is an all-volunteer county-wide nonprofit organization that has been operating for 17 years. NCFF’s primary mission is to execute large-scale fuel mitigation projects identified in the recently completed county-wide Community Wildfire Protection Plan. Additionally, the foundation supports local Fire Safe Councils and educates our communities on such topics as defensible space, home hardening, and fire preparedness.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Water use restrictions passed by the City Council are meant to reduce Napa's consumption by 15% from last year's levels.
Temporary permits allowing outdoor restaurant service on a block of Main Street will stay in effect through February, Napa's city manager has …
The culinary video producer and host to a winemakers’ collective will strike out in a new direction, with open-air acoustic music next to its …
These Silverado Middle School students are studying speed in the real world.
Like lobster? Napa Valley Lobster Co. might be right up your alley.
Fractional ownership is not new to Napa County, officials say. Pacaso's CEO says the company "is listening" to the concerns of neighbors.
The defendant was accused of repeatedly returning to the rural property of a 72-year-old woman whom he did not know.
“'Low income’ is a higher income than some would expect” in Napa, said the city's housing manager about a still-costly housing market.
A big construction project is meant to solve Jameson Canyon traffic tie-ups where Highway 12 meets Interstate 80 in Solano County.
American Canyon City officials protested a conceptual plan to build a series of six roundabouts to ease Highway 29 congestion.