PG&E awards $100,000 grant to reduce wildfire risk in 2 Napa County communities

The Napa Communities Firewise Foundation has joined forces with Pacific Gas and Electric Company to enhance wildfire safety in two rural Napa County communities.

PG&E is providing $100,000 to NCFF which will manage crews who are clearing hazardous trees and shrubs along wildfire evacuation routes from Angwin and Mount Veeder areas.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!

“We are grateful for these PG&E funds, as this work will help create shaded fuel breaks along Hill Road and underneath power lines in Angwin. The work near Howell Mountain Road is a key evacuation route for the communities in Deer Park and Angwin, as well as the St Helena Hospital," said NCFF President Christopher Thompson.

"Additionally, these funds will reduce fuel along Montgomery Lane which is a connector between Mount Veeder Road and Cavedale road. Significant stretches along both roads include heavy fuel loading near powerlines. We will be clearing the brush and ladder fuels for safe ingress and egress to critical infrastructure.”