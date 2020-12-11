PG&E: Backhoe ruptures gas line in American Canyon

A worker operating a backhoe cracked open a 2-inch steel gas main on Amarillo Drive in American Canyon on Friday afternoon, the utility reported.

The incident occurred at 1:20 p.m. and prompted the evacuation of one residence and sheltering in place in others. The roadway was also closed to traffic for a time, the utility said.

Police and fire agencies responded to the incident.

Homeowners and construction crews are reminded to call 811 before they dig. PG&E will send out someone to mark utility lines.

