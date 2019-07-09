Napa Valley residents may see Pacific Gas & Electric Company helicopters hovering hundreds of feet above power lines this month.
The utility announced in a press release that choppers equipped with Light Detection and Ranging technology — which uses lasers to analyze surfaces — will inspect power lines and nearby trees that may fall into lines. The aerial inspections began Tuesday and are intended to reduce wildfire risk, PG&E said.
PG&E will inspect about 25,000 miles of distribution lines in areas classified by the state Public Utilities Commission as elevated or extreme fire risk, PG&E said. Most of Napa County is considered to be at risk.
PG&E will notify nearby residents of the inspections via an automated phone call, the utility said.
PG&E helicopters will also inspect lines in Solano County.