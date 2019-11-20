In advance of dry, gusty winds, the predicted Napa County power shutoffs began happening Wednesday morning, with Pacific Gas and Electric reducing the number of affected customers from 11,181 to 10,434, county officials reported.
Calistoga went dark shortly after 7 a.m., with half the town expected to get power restored within several hours when PG&E fires up backup generators.
PG&E said other affected areas will include Angwin, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford and Yountville.
Most of the city of Napa is expected to be spared shutoffs as is American Canyon. The heart of St. Helena still had electricity early Wednesday morning.
Customers can look up whether their address could be affected at www.pge.com/pspsupdates. For a map, go to https://bit.ly/333V6GZ
The shutoffs are a safety measure to reduce the risk of wind-damaged transmission lines from starting wildfires. The shutoffs are expected to last until Thursday morning, when the utility will begin inspecting its system in preparation for power restoration.
Most county schools planned to be open Wednesday. A major exception was the public schools in Calistoga.
This was the fifth safety power shutoff in six weeks for Napa County, but fewer PG&E customers were expected to be affected this time around.
Cal Fire reported that it had pre-positioned extra fire apparatus and personnel in Napa County as a precautionary measure due to the heightened risk of wild fires through Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service has called a Red Flag Warning from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday as a cold front with dry, gusty winds moves through the area.
PG&E said Tuesday evening that about 150,000 customers in portions of 18 counties would be affected by this week's safety power shutoffs. This is about 50 percent fewer customer that first predicted, the utility said.
PG&E will open Community Resource Centers in Calistoga at the Mount Saint Helena Golf Course parking lot, 2025 Grant St, and in St. Helena at the St. Helena Catholic School, 1255 Oak Ave. Both centers will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Wednesday.
Napa County has arranged for four charging centers in the following locations:
—Lake Berryessa Senior Center, 4380 Spanish Flat Loop Road, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
—Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St, Napa, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.;
—Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and, in an adjacent facility, the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.