Pacific Gas and Electric began inspecting lines for wind damage Wednesday morning, before restoring power to the 16,820 Napa County households that were cut off Tuesday morning in the latest safety shutoff.
It could take up to 48 hours before all Napa County customers have the their lights on, Napa County's Office of Emergency Services Wednesday morning.
After three public safety power shutoffs in the past week, Napa County residents should expect a week of tranquil weather conditions without further threat, PG&E said Wednesday.
Despite an increase in overnight winds, the devastating Kincade fire in Sonoma County is now 30 percent contained, with firefighters continuing to make progress, Cal Fire reported Wednesday morning.
The fire, which started Oct. 23 near Geyserville, has burned 76,825 acres.