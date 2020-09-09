PG&E begins process of restoring power in Napa County

Pacific Gas and Electric Company electric crews on Wednesday morning began inspecting the power lines that were de-energized starting Monday night for the power safety shutoff.
Restoration for the vast majority of customers impacted by the power shutoff was expected to be completed by the end of the day Wednesday, the utility said.
In Napa County, power was turned off Tuesday morning to some 5,000 customers in Deer Park, Angwin, Calistoga, Aetna Springs, Berryessa Estates, the eastern slopes above St. Helena, and parts of Pope Valley, the utility said.
The cities of Napa, American Canyon, Yountville and St. Helena were not affected. PG&E generators were able to keep most of Calistoga with power on Tuesday.
Restoration could have been delayed for some customers if crews are required to fix significant damage to individual lines, which could be caused by wind-blown branches and other debris, the utility said. Also, restoration could be slowed if there is too much smoke from nearby fires to permit safe air inspections by PG&E’s helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.
This shutoff was necessary because of the significant fire risk posed by the dry, hot weather with very strong winds and dry vegetation, PG&E said. The shutoff impacted approximately 172,000 customers in portions of 22 counties, including Napa: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Lassen, Mariposa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne and Yuba.
Within the shutoff area, PG&E weather stations registered 40 to 60 mph winds overnight Monday with reports of 66 mph wind gusts in the northern Sierra. These Diablo winds are strong enough to break tree limbs, blow them into power lines, and cause rapid fire spread.
