More than 2,400 customers in Napa were left without power after an outage Sunday night, according to PG&E.
There was no immediate indication of what caused the outage.
The blackout began at 7:28 p.m. and affected a swatch of the city from the Old Town neighborhood west across South Jefferson Street and Highway 29, and extending over Old Sonoma Road into the Carneros region beyond the city limits, according to an PG&E’s online outage map.
Service was expected to be restored at about 10 p.m., the utility reported on its website.