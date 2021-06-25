PG&E: Calistoga, Angwin, Mount Veeder to see more PSPS events this year

Napa County PG&E customers in areas with the highest number of tall trees can expect longer and more frequent PSPS (Public Safety Power Shutoffs) this fire season.

Over the past couple of years, PG&E has been rolling out various wildfire mitigation measures across its territory, including a new data collection technology that monitors the potential for trees to fall and strike power lines.

LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) is a ground-based technology previously used in vegetation management. One of the things it also does is map precisely where trees stand in proximity to nearby power lines, and if they are leaning, their potential to strike a line. It aids in producing a model simulating where a wildfire could spread, said Mike Wilson, a PG&E public safety specialist for Napa County in a company Wildfire Safety webinar on Thursday.

That additional data will be factored into decision-making criteria for PSPS events.

“To help prevent major wildfires, the federal court recently issued an order recommending, not requiring, we account for trees that are tall enough to strike power lines when deciding whether to turn off power for safety,” said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.