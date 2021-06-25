PG&E: Calistoga, Angwin, Mount Veeder to see more PSPS events this year

Napa County PG&E customers in areas with the highest number of tall trees can expect longer and more frequent PSPS (Public Safety Power Shutoffs) this fire season.
Over the past couple of years, PG&E has been rolling out various wildfire mitigation measures across its territory, including a new data collection technology that monitors the potential for trees to fall and strike power lines.
LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) is a ground-based technology previously used in vegetation management. One of the things it also does is map precisely where trees stand in proximity to nearby power lines, and if they are leaning, their potential to strike a line. It aids in producing a model simulating where a wildfire could spread, said Mike Wilson, a PG&E public safety specialist for Napa County in a company Wildfire Safety webinar on Thursday.
That additional data will be factored into decision-making criteria for PSPS events.
“To help prevent major wildfires, the federal court recently issued an order recommending, not requiring, we account for trees that are tall enough to strike power lines when deciding whether to turn off power for safety,” said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.
Napa County has large areas of red and orange tiers, the most prone to wildfires, and nearly half of the county’s 62,000 PG&E customers are in the high fire hazard threat area, Wilson said. Those areas include Calistoga, Angwin, and the west side of St. Helena including Mount Veeder/Dry Creek.
“That’s where the new tree strike data will have the most effect. The amount (of PSPS events) won’t be going up too much," Wilson said. "Going up any amount is more than any of us want, but it won’t reach the levels we experienced in 2019. A PSPS is really truly a last resort."
LiDAR is one of several steps PG&E is taking to prevent wildfires in areas that are the highest threat. The company also utilizes high-definition cameras, weather stations, sectionalizing devices, Rapid Earth Fault Current Limiter (REFCL), and is hardening lines.
In the past couple of years, the utility has also been exercising an aggressive vegetation management program. PG&E did not say specifically how long the vegetation management program would go on in Napa County, only that it is in year two of its 10-year vegetation management plan.
PG&E has said it will give customers notification two days before a PSPS event and has offered several resources related to those events at pge.com PSPS support. The company offers a generator rebate program, provides batteries for those needing medical support, and a new phone app for reporting concerns like a damaged power line. The utility does not offer reimbursement for food spoilage, but for guidelines on how long food can be without refrigeration go to foodsafety.gov.
